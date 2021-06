Murphy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored Tuesday in a 6-4 victory over the Angels.

With Oakland ahead by two runs late, Murphy drove a ball over the center field wall in the eighth inning to provide some extra breathing room. The homer was Murphy's second in as many games and eighth overall this season. He is batting only .219 but has driven in 35 runs over 56 games.