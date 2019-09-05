Athletics' Sean Murphy: Solo shot in MLB debut
Murphy made his first major-league start in a win over the Angels on Wednesday and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run.
Manager Bob Melvin had previously announced Murphy would make his highly anticipated big-league debut either Wednesday or Thursday, and he quickly made good on that promise. The promising backstop launched a 409-foot solo shot off Jake Jewell in the fifth inning for his first big-league hit and could eventually work his way up from the eighth spot in the order he operated out of against the Angels.
