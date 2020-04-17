Murphy hit .375 (3-for-8) with a double, a home run, two RBI, two walks and two runs across four Cactus League games before spring training was suspended.

The young backstop didn't see his first game action this spring until March 2 after offseason knee surgery, an October meniscal debridement procedure that Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports should help prevent Murphy's left knee issues from resurfacing. The 25-year-old is entrenched as the starting catcher to open the 2020 season after slashing .245/.333/.566 across 60 plate appearances over his first 20 big-league games in 2019.