Athletics' Sean Murphy: Starting AL Wild Card Game
Murphy will start Wednesday's AL Wild Card Game against Tampa Bay.
Murphy and Josh Phegley had split time behind the plate down the stretch, alternating starts over the final six games. Murphy gets the nod for the critical one-game series, batting ninth.
