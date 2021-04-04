Murphy (wrist) will start at catcher and bat sixth Sunday against the Astros.
He'll check back into the starting nine for the first time since Opening Day after missing consecutive games due to a right wrist contusion. Provided he comes out of Sunday's contest without issue, he should be in line to make the majority of the starts behind the dish during the Athletics' upcoming six-game week.
