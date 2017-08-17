Athletics' Sean Murphy: Struggling with average at Double-A
Murphy, 22, is hitting .212/.275/.288 with two home runs and 17 RBI in 39 games since being promoted to Double-A Midland.
The question for Murphy is whether he can hit for average at the higher levels. He performed admirably at High-A Stockton prior to the promotion, slashing .297/.343/.527 with nine home runs and 26 RBI in 45 games. He has some power from the right side, but his plate discipline leaves something to be desired. The A's seem to like Bruce Maxwell behind the dish, so it remains to be seen where Murphy fits long-term.
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...