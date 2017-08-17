Murphy, 22, is hitting .212/.275/.288 with two home runs and 17 RBI in 39 games since being promoted to Double-A Midland.

The question for Murphy is whether he can hit for average at the higher levels. He performed admirably at High-A Stockton prior to the promotion, slashing .297/.343/.527 with nine home runs and 26 RBI in 45 games. He has some power from the right side, but his plate discipline leaves something to be desired. The A's seem to like Bruce Maxwell behind the dish, so it remains to be seen where Murphy fits long-term.