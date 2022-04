Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Blue Jays.

The backstop took Hyun Jin Ryu (forearm) deep in the third inning, giving the A's a 5-1 lead they nearly squandered. Murphy is on a tear, going 7-for-19 (.368) over the last four games with three doubles, two homers and six RBI.