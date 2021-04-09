site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Takes seat Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Houston, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 26-year-old started three of the past four contests and will head to the bench Friday against the Astros. Aramis Garcia will take over behind the plate for the A's.
