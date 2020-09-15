site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Takes seat Tuesday
Murphy isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Rockies.
Murphy sat out Monday's nightcap, and he'll do so once again for the series opener against Colorado. Jonah Heim will start behind the plate Tuesday.
