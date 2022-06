Murphy went 3-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in Sunday's victory over the Royals.

Murphy sent Seth Brown and Ramon Laureano home on a sixth inning shot, giving him eight home runs on the season. The catcher has at least one hit in four of his last five games, including two multi-hit affairs. After batting .218 in April and .188 in May, Murphy has made some adjustments and is slashing .261/.320/.500 in June, raising his season batting average to .214.