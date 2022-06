Murphy went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

Murphy's fourth-inning knock plated Stephen Vogt with what would turn out to be the second and final run of the night for Oakland. The struggling backstop, who'd snapped a brief four-game, 0-for-14 skid Tuesday, is still carrying just a .202/.276/.367 slash line with a 26.7 percent strikeout rate on the season.