Murphy went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Murphy laced a first-inning two bagger that snapped a 1-1 tie by plating Josh Harrison and Jed Lowrie. The 26-year-old backstop is on a bit of a roll offensively, as he's now reached safely in nine straight games, a stretch during which he owns an impressive .267/.405/.433 slash line and 18.9 percent walk rate across 37 plate appearances.