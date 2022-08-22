Murphy went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Mariners.

The 27-year-old continued his torrid August with two more hits Sunday to improve his average to .328 in the month. This stretch has pushed Murphy to second among all catchers in hits and third in RBI. Murphy continues to prove that he is an elite backstop, and it will be interesting to see how the Athletics split playing time between him and emerging rookie Shea Langeliers, especially as Murphy is several years removed from free agency.