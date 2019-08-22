Murphy (knee) went 2-for-4 with two home runs and a walk after getting activated from the injured list Wednesday with Triple-A Las Vegas.

He went on a brief rehab assignment in the AZL before getting activated. Murphy would probably already be in the majors if he had not dealt with multiple knee injuries this year. It would not be surprising if the A's brought him up for the stretch run. In addition to being one of the best defensive catchers in the minors, Murphy is hitting .366/.441/.742 with nine home runs in 24 games at Triple-A.