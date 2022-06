Murphy went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's victory over the Royals.

Murphy sent home Ramon Laureano on a groundout in the first inning, then singled home Seth Brown in the seventh. It was Murphy's second two-hit game in a row, and his third in four games. After struggling through April and May, the catcher has raised his season batting average to .222 thanks to a June slash line of .277/.338/.446.