Murphy went 1-for-3 with a two-run single and a walk in a loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday.

The Athletics ultimately were handed a lopsided loss, but Murphy's timely single actually overcame an early deficit for Oakland and created a temporary one-run advantage. Murphy still sports just a .218 average through 95 plate appearances, but his clutch hitting over the last pair of games has pushed his average with men on base to .313 over 39 plate appearances, and to .333 with men in scoring position specifically (15 PAs).