Murphy (knee) is dealing with some swelling but won't have to undergo surgery, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

Murphy underwent surgery to address a torn meniscus in May and re-injured the same knee earlier this week, but he didnt severely aggravate that injury and just has some swelling. The 24-year-old will rehab in Arizona and could return to game action by the end of August.

