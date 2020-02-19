Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Murphy (knee) to make his Cactus League debut until March 2 versus the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics are bringing Murphy along slowly this spring after he underwent a minor cleanup procedure for his left knee back in October. Murphy hasn't endured any setbacks following the surgery and has been taking part in catching drills since reporting to camp, so he should be ready to go for Opening Day once he gets a few spring games under his belt. After posting an .899 OPS over 60 plate appearances in his first taste of the majors last season, Murphy would offer some intriguing upside in 2020 if he can stay healthy and avoid falling into a timeshare behind the dish.