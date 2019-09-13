Murphy, who is hitting .333 across his first 19 major-league plate appearances, will nevertheless have his workload monitored closely by manager Bob Melvin, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Murphy endured two separate stints on the injured list due to knee issues with Triple-A Las Vegas this past minor-league season, so the Athletics naturally want to be careful with their prize prospect, especially considering he plays a position as physically demanding as catcher. The solid season turned in by veteran Josh Phegley certainly affords Melvin plenty of flexibility in terms of his personnel behind the plate, and the recent return of Beau Taylor on a waiver claim earlier in the week provides Oakland's skipper another quality option.