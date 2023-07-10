The Athletics have selected Echavarria with the 72nd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-1 prep right-hander from New Jersey, Echavarria makes use of four pitches and was able to boost his stock this spring after he saw his fastball tick up from the 93-to-94 mile-per-hour range to around 96 mph. Echavarria has shown the ability to locate both his fastball and breaking pitches for strikes, and has been able to make bats miss at a steady clip. The Athletics will look to pry him away from his commitment to Florida to get him in their minor-league system.