Machin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Astros.
Machin recorded his first homer and first multi-hit game of the year, accounting for the Athletics' only run Sunday. He's hitting .222 with a 1:5 BB:K in eight games since he was brought up from Triple-A Las Vegas at the end of June. This was also his second career multi-hit game -- his only other one also came against the Astros in September of 2020. The 28-year-old has settled into a strong-side platoon role at third base, with Sheldon Neuse picking up most of the starts versus southpaws at the hot corner.
