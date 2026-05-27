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Athletics' Wei-En Lin: Back in action at Double-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lin (quadriceps) has allowed three earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out eight batters over 10.1 innings in two starts for Double-A Midland since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list May 20.

The 20-year-old lefty missed about two weeks of action due to a left quad strain. One of the Athletics' top pitching prospects, Lin could soon be ready for a promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas after turning in a 2.03 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 51:13 K:BB in 44.1 innings through his first nine starts with Midland.

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