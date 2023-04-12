Triple-A Las Vegas reinstated Gelof (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Gelof missed less than two weeks to begin the Triple-A season while recovering from a left shoulder strain suffered in spring training. One of the Athletics' top position prospects, Gelof should have a good chance at making his MLB debut later in 2023 if he can keep his strikeouts in check at Triple-A. Following a late-season call-up from Double-A Midland, Gelof bashed five home runs in nine games for Las Vegas, but he struck out in 11 of his 38 plate appearances (28.9 percent).

