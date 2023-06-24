The Blue Jays placed Cimber on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder impingement.

This will be Cimber's second stint on the injured list this season, as he previously spent nearly a month on the IL due to an upper-back strain. The 32-year-old righty holds a 7.40 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through 20.2 innings on the season -- heavily inflated by the nine runs he's allowed in 2.1 innings across his last three appearances. Bowden Francis was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.