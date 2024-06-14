The Blue Jays recalled Barger from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

The 24-year-old went 1-for-18 during a brief stint with the Blue Jays earlier this season, and he'll rejoin the MLB roster after he posted a .218/.344/.391 slash line in 31 games since being returned to Buffalo in early May. Barger doesn't have a clear path to an everyday role despite being one of the organization's top prospects, but he's still likely to see at least semi-regular playing time while up with Toronto.