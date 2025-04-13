Roden is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
After starting in each of the last five games and going 3-for-17 at the plate, the lefty-hitting Roden will hit the bench for the series finale while the Orioles send southpaw Cade Povich to the mound. Davis Schneider will fill in for Roden in left field and will bat ninth.
