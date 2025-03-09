Roden went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's split-squad game against the Phillies.

The 25-year-old took Tanner Banks deep in the sixth inning. Roden has been raking this spring, going 6-for-14 (.429) with four of his hits going for extra bases, two doubles and two homers. Perhaps more impressively, he's drawn four walks against zero strikeouts. There's no room in Toronto's Opening Day outfield for Roden, particularly if Daulton Varsho (shoulder) is ready to handle defensive duties by then, but he's positioning himself to be among the first players called up this season when the big-league roster needs reinforcements.