Roden went 1-for-2 with a walk in Thursday's loss to the Orioles.
Hitting ninth and playing right field in his big-league debut, Roden led off the sixth inning with a single before working Keegan Akin for a free pass to lead off the eighth. It was an early glimpse of Roden's on-base skills, and if the Blue Jays struggle to generate offense early, it may not be long before the 25-year-old is moved up to the top of the order. Roden's role once Daulton Varsho (shoulder) comes off the IL remains uncertain, but the rookie made a strong first impression.
