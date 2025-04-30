Roden is not in the Blue Jays' starting lineup against the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Roden sat against left-handers in the Blue Jays' last two games, but he's been omitted from Wednesday's lineup despite the Red Sox sending right-hander Lucas Giolito to the mound. With Daulton Varsho back from his shoulder injury and George Springer manning right field, Roden could be competing with Nathan Lukes, Myles Straw and Addison Barger for Toronto's last outfield spot. Roden has failed to record a hit in each of his last eight games, going 0-for-22 with eight strikeouts over that span.