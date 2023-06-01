Kirk is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.
Kirk had started the last three contests but will sit out Thursday with it being a day game after a night game. Tyler Heineman will catch Kevin Gausman.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Not in starting nine•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Three hits in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Relegated to bench Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Taking seat Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: On bench again to begin Sunday•