Kirk went 2-for-4 with two singles during Friday's 8-0 loss to Philadelphia.

The Blue Jays were limited to five hits in Friday's blowout, but Kirk managed to reach base twice on singles in the first and fourth frames. The 26-year-old catcher has four-straight multi-hit games and has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games. Over that span, Kirk has a 1.173 OPS with eight runs scored, four doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI across 54 plate appearances.