Kirk is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Though he'll take a seat Wednesday, Kirk may have inched ahead of Danny Jansen as the Blue Jays' preferred backstop. The rookie made a splash while starting behind the dish in the first two games of the series, going 5-for-7 with a home run and a double. Jansen, meanwhile, has two extra-base hits in his last 16 games combined.