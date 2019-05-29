Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Big day for Dunedin
Kirk went 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and four RBI for High-A Dunedin on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old catcher is enjoying a breakout campaign. After slashing .299/.427/.519 through 21 games for Low-A Lansing to begin the season, Kirk's found another gear since a promotion to the Florida State League, posting a .367/.456/.551 line in 15 contests. Even more impressive has been his control of the strike zone -- he's compiled a 26:15 BB:K between the two levels. There are are still questions about whether he'll be able to stick behind the plate as he moves up the ladder, but reports of his defensive performance at Rookie ball last year offered some glimmers of optimism. If he keeps hitting like this, though, the Jays will make sure to find a home for Kirk somewhere on the diamond.
