Kirk went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Rays.

Kirk was removed from Sunday's win over the Mariners after being hit in the head on a Julio Rodriguez backswing, but the former passed the league's concussion protocols and was cleared to return Wednesday. Kirk's return turned out to be the difference as he supplied the Jays' run total with a three-run blast in the sixth inning. It was his third home run of the season, and the 26-year-old catcher is slashing .293/.318/.398 with 16 RBI in 129 plate appearances.