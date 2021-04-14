Kirk went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.
The 22-year-old was hitless in 13 at-bats through his first six appearances of the season, but he finally connected Wednesday for his second home run of his career. Kirk has received five starts in Toronto's first 12 games of the year and may need to improve at the plate to maintain that level of playing time, though fellow catcher Danny Jansen has struggled similarly (2-for-22) to open 2021.
