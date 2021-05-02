The Blue Jays will place Kirk (hip) on the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against Atlanta, Ben Wagner of Sportsnet reports.

The transaction will clear a spot on the 26-man roster for Ross Stripling (forearm), who will be reinstated from the IL ahead of his scheduled start Sunday. Before exiting Saturday's game with left hip flexor discomfort, Kirk had been off to a slow start to the 2021 season, slashing .225/.326/.475 in 46 plate appearances while serving as the No. 2 option at catcher behind Danny Jansen.