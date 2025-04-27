Kirk is not in the starting lineup for the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees.
Kirk will take a seat after he went 2-for-4 while drawing the start behind the plate in the team's 11-2 loss in Game 1 on Sunday. Tyler Heineman will take over at catcher and bat seventh versus New York.
