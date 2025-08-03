Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Comes off 7-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays reinstated Kirk (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Sunday. He'll start at catcher and bat sixth in the Blue Jays' series finale with the Royals.
Kirk will rejoin the Blue Jays following a minimum-length stay on the shelf after he experienced concussion symptoms when he was struck on the facemask by a foul tip last weekend. The 26-year-old should step back in as Toronto's No. 1 backstop after slashing .304/.361/.413 with seven home runs, 47 RBI and 27 runs over 88 games prior to landing on the IL.
