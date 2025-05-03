Kirk went 3-for-4 with a two-run single in Friday's 5-3 win over Cleveland.
Kirk put the Jays on the board in the third inning on a single to left field that brought Vladimir Guerrero and Anthony Santander home. It was Kirk's ninth multi-hit game of the season, four of which have come over his last six games. Over that span, the 26-year-old backstop has gone 10-for-24 with one home run and six RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Smacks second homer in victory•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Breather in Game 2•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Smacks go-ahead double•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Grabbing seat Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Hits first homer in win•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Not in Toronto lineup•