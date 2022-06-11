Kirk went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over the Tigers.

Kirk doubled home Bo Bichette in the top of the first inning and sent Vladimir Guerrero Jr. home on a single in the sixth. The catcher was able to score on a fifth-inning double from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Kirk is off to a scorching start to June, batting .429 this month after a hit in his last six games, including four multi-hit performances. In 13 games since May 23, he's only gone hitless once.