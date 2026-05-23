Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Could begin rehab stint next week

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Kirk (thumb) will be evaluated by the Blue Jays training staff this weekend as he prepares to take the next step in his rehab, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The backstop has been catching bullpens and taking live BP at the team's spring training complex in Dunedin. Assuming Kirk's surgically repaired thumb checks out OK, he could be cleared for a rehab assignment. The 27-year-old has been sidelined since April 3, and his return to the big-league lineup appears to be drawing close. Brandon Valenzuela and Tyler Heineman will continue to split duties behind the plate until Kirk is activated from the IL.

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!