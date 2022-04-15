Kirk is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.
Kirk has started the past four games (three at catcher one at designated hitter) and will receive a breather for Friday's series opener. He has two multi-hit games this season but is 0-for-13 in the other four games. Zack Collins will work behind the plate in his place.
