Kirk will sit Saturday against St. Louis.
Kirk is expected to split time with Danny Jansen behind the plate this season while also sharing designated hitter duties with Brandon Belt. It was Kirk behind the plate and Belt at DH on Opening Day, but will be Jansen and Belt who get the starts Saturday.
