Kirk is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.
Kirk started the previous three contests behind the plate, so he'll get a breather for Thursday's matinee. Tyler Heineman will catch and bat ninth for the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Getting Saturday off•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Blasts three-run homer in return•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Passes concussion tests•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Exits early Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Tallies four hits in win•