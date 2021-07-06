Manager Charlie Montoyo said Tuesday that Kirk (hip) is "100 percent healthy" but will remain on his rehab assignment for now, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kirk had been dealing with left hip flexor discomfort since the start of May, and he's gone 5-for-13 with a home run, a double, four runs, three RBI and four walks across five rehab games at Triple-A Buffalo. The catcher will remain on the 60-day injured list for now to get some extra plate appearances in the minors, but he should be available to return to the Blue Jays in the near future.