Kirk went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two walks Monday in a 6-5 loss to the Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series.

Kirk came through in the top of the fourth inning by hammering a three-run home run off of Tyler Glasnow to put the Blue Jays up by a run. Kirk also delivered a perfect strike to mow down Shohei Ohtani in the bottom of the ninth inning on an attempt to steal second base, which would have moved the winning run into scoring position. Kirk is putting together a strong series thus far, now 5-for-10 with a pair of home runs, six RBI and four runs scored.