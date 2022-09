Kirk (hip) went 3-for-5 with a walk, two RBI and two runs in Tuesday's 18-11 win over the Phillies.

Kirk didn't miss a beat in his return to the lineup following a one-week absence due to the hip injury. The All-Star backstop served as Toronto's designated hitter Tuesday and could end up seeing the majority of his starts in a non-defensive role to close out the season while fellow backstop Danny Jansen has swung a hot bat of late to stake his claim to a regular spot in the lineup at catcher.