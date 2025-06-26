Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Exiting starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirk is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest in Cleveland.
Kirk started at catcher in each of the previous four games, so he's earned a day off for Thursday's matinee. Tyler Heineman will be behind the dish and bat eighth for the Blue Jays.
