Kirk (undisclosed) was removed from Saturday's game against Detroit after taking a foul tip off his mask in the third inning, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Kirk initially remained in the game on defense after taking the foul tip, but he was removed for a pinch hitter in the following frame. The Blue Jays will presumably provide an update on the reason for Kirk's removal during or shortly after Saturday's contest. Tyler Heineman has taken over behind the plate for the Blue Jays and would likely take over as the team's primary backstop if Kirk needs to miss additional time.