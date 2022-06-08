Kirk went 4-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Royals.
Kirk singled and scored on a Matt Chapman double in the top of the second inning before later adding three more base knocks in the contest. He now has a five game hit streak, going 10-for-19 with two home runs, three RBI and six runs over that stretch. Since May 23, Kirk has notched at least one hit in 11 out of 12 games, raising his season-long batting average from .260 to .322. He continues to split time with Danny Jansen at catcher, but he has carved out a consistent role as the Blue Jays' top option at designated hitter.
